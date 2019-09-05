Público
CULTURES Albert Pla presenta 'Juerga catalana 2', nova cançó i videoclip sobre el 'procés'

L'autor català estrena nova cançó, amb lletra corrosiva, inspirada en el procés sobiranista i en els fets del 20-S del 2017 davant del Departament d'Economia.

Un instante de 'Juega catalana 2'.

Fotograma de 'Juega catalana 2'.

El cantautor Albert Pla sorprèn de nou amb la publicació de Juerga catalana 2, una nova cançó i videoclip inspirats en el procés i en els fets del 20 de setembre de 2017 davant de la Conselleria d'Economia de la Generalitat.

Aquesta nova cançó arriba just abans que aquest octubre (del dijous 10 al diumenge 20 d'octubre) Albert Pla torni amb el seu espectacle Miedo a la Sala Barts de Barcelona. L'espectacle, un musical multimèdia, amb textos teatrals, tecnologia d'avantguarda i música de Refree i el mateix Pla, és un viatge íntim i personal que arrenca en la infància, va fins més enllà de la sepultura i recorre les sensacions i emocions que produeix la por.

Miedo, que s'ha estrenat a l'Argentina, l'Uruguai, Xile, continua la seva gira per tot l'Estat espanyol, i es podrà veure en els pròxims dies a Reus (Baix Camp), Cadis, El Prat de Llobregat (Baix Llobregat), Olot (Garrotxa), Basauri, Elx (Baix Vinalopó) i Donostia (Guipúscoa). Una reguera d'actuacions per a les quals ja pots reservar la teva butaca.

