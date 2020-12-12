La CUP aprova l'aliança amb Guanyem i que Dolors Sabater sigui la cap de llista a les eleccions catalanes

barcelona
La CUP aprova l'aliança amb Guanyem Badalona i escull a Dolors Sabater com a la cap de llista a les eleccions catalanes del 14 de febrer. Aquests són els resultats de la votació en relació a la candidatura electoral que s'han donat després del Consell Polític de la CUP. En la roda de premsa posterior a aquesta decisió, Maria Rovira ha celebrat l'aliança política i ha assegurat que es tracta d'un "canvi de cicle polític que necessitavem per capgirar la situació que estem vivint actualment".
Segons Rovira no es tracta d'una coalició entre la CUP i Guanyem. "És una relació específica que es concreta amb el preacord", ha anunciat. Davant de les preguntes dels periodistes, que han assegurat que no Guanyem no ha donat suport al text del preacord, Rovira ha assegurat que el pacte va sorgir "fruit de les negociacions amb Guanyem", el qual s'està debatent a les assemblees del partit, igual que també estan discutint des de la CUP.
(Hi haurà ampliació)
