La militància de la CUP i de les organitzacions que donen suport a la candidatura han ratificat les llistes de la formació a les eleccions del 10 de novembre per a les quatre circumscripcions per "una àmplia majoria".
La formació, que per primer cop es presenta a unes eleccions espanyoles, ha ratificat els 10 primers noms de Barcelona, mentre a Girona, Lleida i Tarragona, han validat els dos primers, segons ha informat el partit aquest diumenge.
A Barcelona hi ha hagut un 80,14% de vots a favor, mentre a Tarragona la xifra ha pujat fins al 92,25%. A Lleida la militància ha aprovat la proposta per un 90,47% dels vots, i a Girona un 89,47% de les bases han votat a favor.
La proposta de la comissió encarregada de confeccionar les llistes i del Secretariat Nacional es va conèixer aquest divendres, i l'encapçalen els exdiputats Mireia Vehí, Albert Botran i Eulàlia Reguant.
