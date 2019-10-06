Público
Eleccions 10N La CUP avala la llista per a les eleccions espanyoles liderada per Mireia Vehí

Les organitzacions que formen la candidatura avalen la proposta "per una àmplia majoria". Els exdiputats Albert Botran i Eulàlia Reguant ocuparan el número 2 i 3 a la llista.

La diputada de la CUP, Mireia Vehí, durante la sesión de control que se celebra en el Parlament de Cataluña . EFE/Marta Pérez

La militància de la CUP i de les organitzacions que donen suport a la candidatura han ratificat les llistes de la formació a les eleccions del 10 de novembre per a les quatre circumscripcions per "una àmplia majoria".

La formació, que per primer cop es presenta a unes eleccions espanyoles, ha ratificat els 10 primers noms de Barcelona, mentre a Girona, Lleida i Tarragona, han validat els dos primers, segons ha informat el partit aquest diumenge.

A Barcelona hi ha hagut un 80,14% de vots a favor, mentre a Tarragona la xifra ha pujat fins al 92,25%. A Lleida la militància ha aprovat la proposta per un 90,47% dels vots, i a Girona un 89,47% de les bases han votat a favor.

La proposta de la comissió encarregada de confeccionar les llistes i del Secretariat Nacional es va conèixer aquest divendres, i l'encapçalen els exdiputats Mireia Vehí, Albert Botran i Eulàlia Reguant.

