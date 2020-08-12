La CUP avalua la possibilitat de portar de nou David Fernàndez i Eulàlia Reguant al Parlament

barcelona
El diputat de la CUP al Parlament de Catalunya Carles Riera, ha afirmat aquest dimecres que "naturalment" David Fernàndez i Eulàlia Reguant podrien ser de nou candidats de la seva formació a les properes eleccions a la cambra lesgislativa catalana, que es preveuen per aquest any 2020.
"Tot està obert en aquests moments" ha afirmat Riera en entrevista amb Catalunya Ràdio, en la qual ha precisat que podrien "veure" Fernàndez com a candidat, sí, però que "és la militància qui està debatent sobre quines persones hi han d'anar i quin ha de ser l'ordre de la llista". "Notrigarem molt a fer-ho públic". "Seria una interferència" explicar-ho ara, ha afegit.
"Qualsevol militant, jo mateix, estem sempre disposats a fer un pas endavant o al costat", ha reiterat Riera, en referència al canvi estatutari que van aprovar per fer possible que els actuals diputats puguin repetir mandat, aportant, com havia dit anteriorment "referencialitat i experiència".
