La CUP crida a organitzar comitès de vaga i ERC anuncia acció internacional

Els partits independentistes preparen la reacció política al judici del procés, que s'iniciarà el 12 de febrer. Des de Ginebra, Esquerra Republicana ha reunit la seva executiva amb la presència de la Secretària General Marta Rovira. Des de la ciutat suïssa, Rovira ha anunciat que tant el partit com el grup parlamentari faran una "gira internacional" per explicar el cas.



La republicana ha dit que tenen la voluntat de recuperar els "contactes" amb diputats d'altres cambres parlamentàries estatals i de territoris que també "discuteixen el seu futur": "Hem convingut una estratègia internacional. Comencem una gira per explicar que estem patint aquesta repressió política, que s'ha convertit en un instrument de l'Estat espanyol per no deixar-nos exercir el dret a l'autodeterminació", ha dit. A l'executiu, també hi ha assistit l'exdiputat Toni Comín, exiliat a Brussel·les.



Per la seva banda, la CUP i les organitzacions de l'Esquerra Independentista han presentat la seva aposta de cara el judici de l'1 d'octubre, que iniciarà el pròxim 12 de febrer. En un manifest sota el lema "Ho tornaríem a fer", els anticapitalistes han posat al centre de les mobilitzacions dues dates: la del mateix dia 12, anunciada aquest dijous per un ampli espectre d'organitzacions independentistes i sobiranistes, i la del 21 de febrer, la vaga general convocada per la Intersindical-CSC.



El diputat Carles Riera ha fet una crida a l'autoorganització popular per defensar els drets socials i l'autodeterminació: "Les institucions catalanes no estan fent una defensa activa dels nostres drets civils, socials i polítics i del dret a l'autodeterminació, i ara han de tornar a parlar els carrers per prendre la iniciativa", ha dit. Riera ha fet una crida a crear "comitès de vaga" de cara el 21 de febrer.



Riera ha comparegut al costat de l'alcaldessa inhabilitada de Berga, Montse Venturós, l'activista estudiantil Bernat Herraiz, l'activista antimilitarista Jordi Muñoz, i la militant independentista Blanca Serra, tots tres represaliats per la seva acció política.