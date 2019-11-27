Dissabte s’oficialitzarà la composició del nou secretariat nacional de la CUP, és a dir, la direcció de la formació anticapitalista. Ara bé, els noms que l’integraran ja es coneixen, atès que només s’hi ha presentat una candidatura conjunta formada per 11 persones i quatre candidatures individuals, de manera que sumen les 15 persones que assumiran les tasques del secretariat nacional. En qualsevol cas, la militància cupaire ha de validar telemàticament les candidatures des d’avui fins al divendres a mitjanit.
Entre els noms de la futura direcció de la CUP s’hi troben l’exregidora de Barcelona Maria Rovira, l’alcaldable de la formació també a la capital a les darreres municipals, Anna Saliente, l’exregidora de Vilafranca del Penedès Laia Santís, el regidor de Reus Edgar Fernández o els exregidors de Lleida Pau Juvillà i Francesc Gabarrell, entre d’altres. Entre les quatre candidatures individuals hi ha les de l’exregidor de Gent de Gramenet Aitor Blanc i l’extinent d’alcaldia a Barberà del Vallès Fabià Díaz-Cortés.
L’anterior renovació del secretariat nacional de la CUP va realitzar-se al febrer del 2018 i en aquella ocasió sí que va hi va haver dues candidatures col·lectives, que bàsicament agrupaven les dues principals sensibilitats de la formació. Les persones que van liderar el secretariat van ser les exdiputades al Parlament Eulàlia Reguant, Mireia Vehí i Albert Botran, els dos darrers ara parlamentaris al Congrés. En un primer moment també hi van tenir un paper destacat Lluc Salellas, cap de l’oposició a Girona, i l’exdiputada Mireia Boya, però els dos van renunciar al càrrec al cap d’un temps.
