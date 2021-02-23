La CUP debat amb la militància si hauria d'assumir la presidència del Parlament

La CUP debat amb la militància si ha d'assumir la presidència del Parlament en la pròxima legislatura. La formació celebra aquesta setmana assemblees obertes parlamentàries per debatre el paper que ha de tenir en la propera legislatura. El document de debat planteja que el paper de la Mesa del Parlament és "important per fer front als atacs del TC a la sobirania" de la cambra. Als anticapitalistes, amb els nou escons obtinguts, els correspon un lloc a la Mesa. "D'acord amb la nova correlació de forces, hauríem de plantejar l'assumpció de la presidència de la Mesa del Parlament?", apunten.



Amb el debat sobre si han d'entrar a Govern, a les assemblees es debatrà "en quin grau hauria d'assumir responsabilitat en clau institucional i en funció de quins acords". Centenars de militants participaran de manera telemàtica a les assemblees obertes parlamentàries per valorar els resultats electorals i el seu paper durant la pròxima legislatura.



Els anticapitalistes apel·len a un "nou cicle" i volen ser "clau" i concretar "un full de ruta cap a la independència, l'establiment d'un rescat social per fer front a l'actual situació sanitària, econòmica, social, laboral i de creixement de la pobresa" i "concretar un pla de treball de canvi de model econòmic des d'una perspectiva social, ecologista i feminista".

