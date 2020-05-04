Fort repunt dels morts per Covid-19 a Catalunya les darreres 24 hores

Les víctimes mortals a conseqüència del coronavirus sumen ja un total de 10.682 després que en les últimes 24 hores hagin mort 174 persones, més del triple que ahir i que dissabte. Es tracta d'un repunt de difunts que acostuma a registrar-se cada dilluns, després del cap de setmana. La xifra de contagis també es duplica i suma 394 positius avui, després que ahir els positius fossin 143. Al total, cal sumar uns 141.914 casos possibles d’infecció de coronavirus. Són pacients que presenten símptomes i que un professional facultatiu classifica com a possible cas.



Del total de casos acumulats, fins ara han mort a un centre hospitalari, positiu de la Covid-19 o bé com a sospitós, un total de 6.153 persones. 3.907 persones han estat ingressades de gravetat des de l'arribada a Catalunya de la Covid-19; i en l'actualitat en són 557, 32 menys que aquest dijous. A més, del nombre total de positius arreu del país, 8.755 són professionals sanitaris.



S’han comptabilitzat fins avui un total de 31.964 altes hospitalàries de persones diagnosticades amb la Covid-19. I pel que fa a les residències de gent gran, un total d'11.632 persones han estat confirmades com a positius de coronavirus i 29.177 són casos sospitosos.



De les 10.682 víctimes mortals declarades per les funeràries afectades per la Covid-19 o sospitosos de ser-ho, 3.131 han mort a una residència, 137 a un centre sociosanitari i 590 al domicili. Els casos restants són morts a hospitals o casos no classificables per manca d’informació.

164 morts per segon cop a tot l'Estat

Segona jornada a l'Estat amb 164 morts. Aquest diumenge ja es va descendir a aquesta xifra, la més baixa des del passat 18 de març. Segons les dades oficials del Ministeri de Sanitat, aquest dilluns es repeteix. El total de víctimes mortals durant tota la pandèmia ascendeix a 25.428 mentre que les hospitalitzacions continuen descendint. En les últimes 24 hores totes les comunitats autònomes, menys Madrid, han registrat tres o menys ingressos a les unitats de vigilància intensiva dels seus hospitals.

