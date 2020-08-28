Estàs llegint: Damià Calvet dona positiu de coronavirus

Público
Público
crisi del coronavirus

Damià Calvet dona positiu de coronavirus

El conseller de Territori i Sostenibilitat entra en quarantena després de presentar simptomatologia lleu. També es confinarà el conseller de Polítiques Digitals i Administració Pública, Jordi Puigneró, ja que va mantenir una conversa privada amb Calvet abans del Consell Executiu de Govern. 

Calvet pide una declaración del Gobierno contra la situación de los presos
El conseller de Territori i Sostenibilitat, Damià Calvet, ha pedido al Gobierno que haga una declaración pública contra la sentencia de los presos independentistas como condición para seguir con la mesa de diálogo.

barcelona

acn | públic

El conseller de Territori i Sostenibilitat, Damià Calvet, ha donat positiu de coronavirus, tal com han explicat a l'ACN fonts de Govern. Calvet es va fer la prova de PCR aquest dijous després de presentar símptomes lleus. Segons les mateixes fonts, es troba bé i a partir d'ara entrarà en quarantena. El Consell Executiu es va reunir ahir al matí, però Salut considera que els membres del Govern no són contactes de risc perquè van respectar les distàncies de seguretat. Tot i això, el conseller de Polítiques Digitals i Administració Pública, Jordi Puigneró, sí que farà almenys 14 dies d'aïllament, perquè va mantenir una conversa en privat amb Calvet abans de la reunió del Govern. Els dos consellers han anul·lat les seves agendes.

Puigneró es farà la prova de PCR en les hores vinents, i farà aïllament domiciliari. El conseller de Polítiques Digitals ha suspès la seva agenda, de manera que s'ha anul·lat la presentació del projecte de desplegament de la fibra òptica de la Generalitat entre el Port de la Selva i l'Escala, previst per avui al migdia a l'ajuntament d'aquest primer municipi (Alt Empordà).

Calvet és el quart membre del Govern que ha donat positiu per covid-19. El primer va ser el vicepresident, Pere Aragonès, després de fer-se la prova el 15 de març. El segon va ser el president, Quim Torra, que aquell mateix dia es va aïllar de manera preventiva a la Casa dels Canonges, després de presentar símptomes i per haver estat en contacte amb el també conseller d'Economia. Torra va donar positiu l'endemà mateix.

El tercer conseller contagiat per coronavirus va ser el titular de Treball, Afers Socials i Famílies, Chakir el Homrani, que va donar positiu el 25 de març.

Etiquetas
Contra la desinformació, periodisme - El Quinze

selección público