El Congrés ha rebutjat també en la segona votació investir Pedro Sánchez com a president del Govern espanyol. El candidat socialista ha obtingut 155 vots en contra enfront de 124 vots a favor i 67 abstencions. Només el Partit Regionalista de Cantàbria li ha donat el seu "sí" a Sánchez, mentre que la resta de grups han optat per no donar suport al candidat.



Els vots en contra han vingut del PP, Ciutadans, Vox, Coalició Canària, Junts per Catalunya i Unión del Pueblo Navarro. Unidas Podemos, ERC, PNB, EH Bildu i Compromís s'han abstingut, i només han votat a favor el Grup Socialista i el PRC.

El debat previ a la votació ha estat protagonitzat pels durs retrets que s'han llançat entre el PSOE i Unidas Podemos, després que trenquessin les negociacions per a un Govern de coalició. La portaveu del Grup Socialista, Adriana Lastra, ha estat especialment dura amb els de Pablo Iglesias: "Curiós progressisme el seu", ha afirmat, recordant que és la segona vegada en una investidura que Podemos vota en contra d'investir un candidat del PSOE .



Durant la seva intervenció, Iglesias ha llançat una última oferta per un Executiu de coalició a Sánchez des de la tribuna. Unidas Podemos s'ha plantejat renunciar a una altra de les seves exigències, el Ministeri de Treball, a canvi d'assumir les polítiques actives d'ocupació. No obstant això, el PSOE també ha rebutjat aquesta última proposta.



El grup confederal s'ha reunit minuts abans de l'inici del debat d'investidura per coordinar el seu vot, reunió on han decidit votar abstenció. No obstant això, amb l'última proposta d'Iglesias, que segons el mateix líder de Podemos ve d'una persona "rellevant" del PSOE, s'han plantejat canviar el seu vot en l'últim moment per facilitar la investidura de Sánchez. Al final, el rebuig dels socialistes ha provocat que la formació morada no es mogués de la seva posició.

En aquesta votació, el candidat socialista només precisava d'una majoria simple (més vots a favor que en contra) per sortir elegit, després d'haver fracassat en la primera sessió, on precisava de majoria absoluta.

