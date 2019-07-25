El candidat socialista i secretari general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, en un breu discurs davant els membres de la direcció del seu partit, ha donat la investidura per fallida i ho ha atribuït, fonamentalment, al fet que Pablo Iglesias no estigui al Govern, segons fonts consultades .
Sánchez, davant la seva executiva, fins i tot s'ha culpat d'haver fet una oferta massa generosa a la formació morada, ja que ha dit que aquest partit mai va tenir voluntat real d'acord, sinó "d'ocupar el Govern" i, en especial, que estigués a la taula del Consell de Ministres el seu secretari general.
Durant la reunió s'ha conegut l'última oferta que va presentar Unidas Podemos, que ha rebutjat de manera immediata la direcció socialista. Tot i que manté viva l'última proposta donada a conèixer pel PSOE d'una vicepresidència i tres ministeris.
Fonts socialistes han indicat, després de la reunió, que l'oferta que els va arribar de Podemos és "més del mateix" i atribueixen a la formació morada que segueixi parlant de carteres de primera i de segona. Segons el PSOE, "totes les carteres contribueixen a millorar la vida dels ciutadans i formen part del Consell de Ministres d'Espanya".
A la direcció del PSOE hi ha un gran desànim, però un suport tancat a la posició que manté Pedro Sánchez. Es considera també que l'oferta ha estat "molt generosa" i s'assenyala directament Pablo Iglesias com el responsable que no hi hagi acord. "Mentre aquest senyor estigui al capdavant d'Unidas Podemos mai podrà haver-hi un acord", ha afirmat un veterà dirigent de l'Executiva federal.
