L’operació de dilluns contra diversos activistes independentistes -ordenada per l’Audiència Nacional- i les crítiques al Govern espanyol per la falta de “voluntat de diàleg” han marcat la primera part del discurs del president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, en el debat de política general, que ha arrencat a les 11h al Parlament. Torra ha assegurat que els fets de dilluns, que van comportar la detenció inicial de nou persones -dos de les quals estan en llibertat amb càrrecs- i acusacions de rebel·lió i terrorisme, han modificat l’inici d’una intervenció en què volia denunciar que “la democràcia espanyola fa aigües”.



Després de recordar la carta que ha remès al president espanyol en funcions, Pedro Sánchez, en protesta per l’operació contra els CDR, ha recalcat que el “moviment independentista ha estat, és i serà un moviment pacífic i no violent que busca assolir la independència del nostre país sempre per mitjans democràtics”. I ha assegurat que “no permetré mai que s’associï un moviment radicalment democràtic amb el terrorisme”.



Dit això, el president català s’ha mostrat molt crític amb Pedro Sánchez, de qui ha assegurat que mai ha tingut “cap voluntat de diàleg”, sinó que les seves primeres reunions amb la Generalitat només responien a “tàctica i càlcul”. “En la primera reunió [que vam fer] a la Moncloa [Sánchez] va reconèixer que hi havia un conflicte polític que només es podia resoldre per la via política i a Pedralbes es va arribar a parlar de seguretat jurídica, sense citar la Constitució”, ha recordat, per afegir que la “nostra proposta de referèndum mai va tenir una contraproposta”. “En un any i mig mai hem sentit cap proposta concreta, tot i que és el problema més gros que Sánchez té damunt la taula”, ha insistit.



En aquest sentit, s’ha mostrat convençut que tard o d’hora els catalans podran decidir el seu futur: “per més obstacles que se li posin, aquest poble acabarà trobant el camí per fer possible la seva voluntat. Aquest és el meu compromís com a president”. Prèviament, als primers minuts del discurs, havia reclamat un referèndum preguntant als governants de l'Estat "què us fa por? Per què temeu la democràcia? Us fa por que no tingueu majoria? Per què no ens feu callar uns quants anys amb un referèndum pactat, com fan els països democràtics?".



SEGUIRÀ AMPLIACIÓ