Declaren els primers deu investigats pel tall del Tsunami Democràtic a l'AP-7

El jutjat d'instrucció número 4 de Figueres ha iniciat aquest divendres les declaracions dels primers deu investigats pel tall del Tsunami Democràtic a l'AP-7 que va fer-se a la Jonquera -a la frontera administrativa entre els estats espanyol i francès- els dies 11 i 12 de novembre de l'any passat. En total, la intenció del jutjat és citar a declarar 196 persones que van participar en l'acció en protesta per les condemnes del Suprem als dirigents independentistes, a les quals el jutjat imputa els delictes de desordres públics i danys.



El portaveu d'Alerta Solidària, Martí Majoral, ha alertat que la "llarga llista" d'encausats comportarà que "pel capbaix" la fase d'instrucció s'allargui un any. Majoral també ha lamentat que la majoria dels investigats és per identificacions en fotos a les xarxes socials que tenen "una veracitat francament pobra". Aquesta mateixa setmana també han començat a declarar els acusats de participar en el tall de l'AP-7 que la mateixa data va fer-se a Salt (Gironès).



En suport als investigats, unes 200 persones s'han reunit davant dels jutjats de la capital de l'Alt Empordà. Entre les persones concentrades hi havia el vicepresident d'Òmnium Cultural, Marcel Mauri, la diputada de la CUP al Parlament Natàlia Sànchez, l'alcaldessa de Figueres, Agnès Lladó (ERC) o les diputades republicanes a Madrid Montse Bassa i Marta Rosique.

