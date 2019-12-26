L'advocat de l'expresident de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont, Gonzalo Boye, ha reclamat aquest dijous al jutge instructor de la causa del Procés al Tribunal Suprem, Pablo Llarena, que desactivi les ordres de detenció que pesen contra ell i s'aparti de la causa "per no tenir la més mínima aparença d'imparcialitat".
En un escrit de 63 pàgines presentat en resposta a la petició del propi Llarena -després conèixer-se la sentència de Tribunal de Justícia de la Unió Europea (TJUE) que va reconèixer la immunitat com europarlamentari del líder d'ERC, Oriol Junqueras, mentre estava sent jutjat per aquest assumpte-, el lletrat concreta que han de quedar sense efecte tant l'ordre nacional de recerca, captura i ingrés a la presó contra Puigdemont com les ordres europea i internacional de detenció emeses, "per haver estat dictades sense fonament legal i sense la prèvia autorització del Parlament Europeu ".
Reclama igualment que s'anul·lin "totes les altres mesures cautelars que subsisteixin" contra l'expresident, que es troba a Bèlgica, fins i tot les acordades amb anterioritat a l'adquisició de la seva condició de diputat al Parlament Europeu, "per resultar incompatibles amb les immunitats inherents a aquesta condició".
També demana que es declari pel Suprem que no procedeix l'adopció de cap mesura privativa de llibertat o restrictiva de la llibertat de moviments del líder independentista i, finalment, que es decreti el sobreseïment lliure de la causa, "per no resultar dels fets pels que està perseguit el meu defensat constitutius de cap delicte".
