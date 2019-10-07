El Ministeri d'Afers Exteriors, dirigit per Josep Borrell, ha presentat un recurs al Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC) contra les delegacions que la Generalitat té previst obrir a l'Argentina, Mèxic i Tunísia. Segons l'executiu espanyol, les oficines perjudiquen la política exterior d'Espanya, ja que denigren la seva imatge, danyen els interessos de l'Estat i dirigeixen la seva acció a internacionalitzar el procés independentista.



En el recurs, avançat per TV3, el Ministeri considera que l'acció de les delegacions sobrepassa les competències de la Generalitat en matèria de política exterior. Afirma que la seva acció està subordinada al projecte "de transició nacional de caràcter secessionista inconstitucional", amb un "greu perjudici per a la política exterior d'Espanya".

Al text, l'advocacia de l'Estat argumenta que "amb caràcter general" les delegacions a l'exterior han fet "sistemàticament actuacions contràries a l'ordenament vigent" i "als principis d'unitat d'acció a l'exterior, lleialtat institucional, coordinació i cooperació i de servei a l'interès general". Afegeix que, amb la creació de noves delegacions, la Generalitat "persisteix" en la via de la projecció internacional del procés independentista.



Per aquest motiu, el recurs demana la suspensió de l'execució dels decrets de creació per evitar "els perjudicis d'impossible o difícil reparació a l'interès general" que generarien l'obertura de les noves oficines, que volen "dotar-se del caràcter de subjecte de dret internacional" establint contactes amb organismes internacionals i ambaixades d'altres països.



És el primer cop que el ministre Borrell presenta un recurs contra les delegacions de la Generalitat a l'exterior que encara no s'han obert, aprovades per la Generalitat el passt juny. Per altra banda, les oficines de Berlín, Londres i Ginebra tenen un procés judicial en tràmit, després que el ministre d'Exteriors interposés un recurs contra la decisió del TSJC de mantenir-les obertes.

