Demografia El saldo migratori català és positiu per quart any consecutiu i s'apropa als nivells previs a la crisi

Per primer cop en quatre anys, hi van haver més emigracions de Catalunya a l'Estat que immigracions en el sentit contrari. En canvi, l'arribada de persones d'altres països augmenta en un 16,7% i s'apropa a les 180.000, mentre que les emigracions fora de l'Estat disminueixen un 17.5%, i no arriben a les 80.000

Catalunya va registrar el 2018 un saldo migratori de 96.524 entrades netes, segons ha publicat aquest dilluns l'Institut d'Estadística de Catalunya (Idescat). Aquesta xifra és resultat dels fluxos migratoris entre l'Estat i Catalunya, amb una pèrdua de població de 2.689 persones, i les migracions externes, que han suposat un guany de 99.213 persones. És a dir, l'arribada de persones estrangeres és el que permet que Catalunya tingui un balanç positiu. La xifra total se situa en un nivell similar als dels anys precrisi. La recessió, en canvi, va provocar el fenomen contrari i entre el 2012 i el 2014 van marxar de Catalunya més persones que no pas les que van arribar. Des d'aleshores, s'acumulen quatre anys amb un saldo positiu, cada cop més important. 

Per primer cop en quatre anys, el saldo migratori de Catalunya amb la resta d'Espanya ha estat negatiu. El 2018, 53.042 persones residents a Catalunya van marxar cap a la resta de l'Estat, mentre 50.353 persones van fer el camí contrari, generant un saldo final negatiu de 2.689. Les comarques que més han acusat aquest moviment han estat les més poblades: el Barcelonès (-1.020),  el Vallès Occidental (-680), i el Baix Llobregat (-616). 

Pel que fa a la migració externa, l'arribada d'immigrants va augmentar un 16,7% respecte a 2017, fins arribar a les 177.216, mentre que les sortides van disminuir un 17,5%, situant-se en 78.003. El balanç net és, per tant, de 99.213. 

Barcelona destaca per perdre habitants

També han augmentat els canvis de residència entre municipis catalans en un 8% respecte a l'any anterior. Els municipis amb saldos positius més alts van ser Badalona (797), Sabadell (585), Calafell i Masquefa (529). A l'altre extrem, Barcelona va destacar per un gran saldo negatiu de -12.313, seguida de l'Hospitalet de Llobregat (-1.560) i Santa Coloma de Gramenet (-571).

Segons l'Idescat, els nuclis amb més de 100.000 habitants van experimentar una sortida d'habitants cap a la resta de municipis, mentre que les localitats amb una població d'entre 10.001 i 20.000 habitants destaquen pels saldos positius.

