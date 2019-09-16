Per primer cop en quatre anys, hi van haver més emigracions de Catalunya a l'Estat que immigracions en el sentit contrari. En canvi, l'arribada de persones d'altres països augmenta en un 16,7% i s'apropa a les 180.000, mentre que les emigracions fora de l'Estat disminueixen un 17.5%, i no arriben a les 80.000