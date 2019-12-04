Polèmica per la selecció de mots que opten a "neologisme de l'any". La tria l’han fet l'Institut d'Estudis Catalans (IEC) i l'Observatori de Neologia (OBNEO) de la Universitat Pompeu Fabra. El Departament d'Afers Socials de la Generalitat ha demanat la retirada de la paraula "mena", acrònim de "menor estranger no acompanyat", en considerar-la "denigrant, estigmatitzadora i deshumanitzadora" per referir-se a infants migrats sense referents familiars".



Us demanem que reconsidereu i retireu la proposta de “mena”. És una manera denigrant, estigmatitzadora i deshumanitzadora de referir-se a infants migrats sense referents familiars.

📒Recomanacions sobre el tractament informatiu de la infància tutelada 👉🏻 https://t.co/lZDKi2QL4l https://t.co/DSKdX1nV9Q pic.twitter.com/JaeqazK7hp — Afers socials.gencat (@aferssocialscat) December 4, 2019

Les dues institucions lingüístiques han escollit deu paraules utilitzades quotidianament però que encara no estan reconegudes formalment i que ara ho podrien estar mitjançant una votació per les xarxes socials: "animalista", "emergència climàtica", "exoplaneta", "trap"... i "mena". L'IEC, tot i que està constituïda com una corporació de dret públic i treballar colze a colze amb les institucions catalanes, no depèn directament de la Generalitat i funciona com una acadèmia de recerca científica de la cultura catalana.



La divergència de criteri no només l'ha tingut amb el Departament d'Afers Socials, també s'han mostrat contraris a la candidatura de la paraula 'mena' representants polítics, com ara la diputada de Catalunya en Comú Podem al Parlament Susanna Segovia, o entitats com LaFede.cat.



La votació de l'IEC i l'OBNEO es fa en línia a través d'aquest enllaç i estarà oberta fins al 15 de desembre. Els neologismes triats cada any acostumen a estar molt lligats a l'actualitat política i social del país: el 2014, l'escollit va ser "estelada"; el 2015, "dron"; el 2016, "vegà-ana"; el 2017, "cassolada"; i el 2018, "sororitat".