Público
Público

racisme institucional El Departament d'Afers Socials demana a l'IEC que retiri el mot "mena" com a candidat a neologisme de l'any

Afirma que "estigmatitza" i "deshumanitza" els infants migrants sense referents familiars i adjunta un manual de "recomanacions sobre el tractament informatiu de la infància i l'adolescència tutelada.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Menors no acompanyats.

Menors no acompanyats.

Polèmica per la selecció de mots que opten a "neologisme de l'any". La tria l’han fet l'Institut d'Estudis Catalans (IEC) i l'Observatori de Neologia (OBNEO) de la Universitat Pompeu Fabra. El Departament d'Afers Socials de la Generalitat ha demanat la retirada de la paraula "mena", acrònim de "menor estranger no acompanyat", en considerar-la "denigrant, estigmatitzadora i deshumanitzadora" per referir-se a infants migrats sense referents familiars".

Les dues institucions lingüístiques han escollit deu paraules utilitzades quotidianament però que encara no estan reconegudes formalment i que ara ho podrien estar mitjançant una votació per les xarxes socials: "animalista", "emergència climàtica", "exoplaneta", "trap"... i "mena". L'IEC, tot i que està constituïda com una corporació de dret públic i treballar colze a colze amb les institucions catalanes, no depèn directament de la Generalitat i funciona com una acadèmia de recerca científica de la cultura catalana.

La divergència de criteri no només l'ha tingut amb el Departament d'Afers Socials, també s'han mostrat contraris a la candidatura de la paraula 'mena' representants polítics, com ara la diputada de Catalunya en Comú Podem al Parlament Susanna Segovia, o entitats com LaFede.cat.

La votació de l'IEC i l'OBNEO es fa en línia a través d'aquest enllaç i estarà oberta fins al 15 de desembre. Els neologismes triats cada any acostumen a estar molt lligats a l'actualitat política i social del país: el 2014, l'escollit va ser "estelada"; el 2015, "dron"; el 2016, "vegà-ana"; el 2017, "cassolada"; i el 2018, "sororitat".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas