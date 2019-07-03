El Departament de Justícia estudia substituir Mossos per seguretat privada a les presons

El Departament de Justícia de Catalunya està valorant la disminució de funcionaris públics a les presons catalanes per substituir-los per seguretat privada. Així ho assegura un Pla Estratègic d'Execució Penal d'Adults, que preveu retallades en presència de Mossos d'Esquadra en matèria de "seguretat perimetral", per tal de definir "un servei mixt de col·laboració público-privada contractual".



Segons ha informat El Periódico, el pla inclou "una comparativa entre els costos del servei per part del cos de Mossos i diverses empreses privades", així com "valorar externalitzar programes i serveis" o "investigar col·laboració público-privada en programes, activitats i intervencions dels que no són nuclears, quan una contractació público-privada pugui oferir un servei més eficient i sostenible".

La proposta de la privatització de la vigilància exterior dels centres i accessos a les presons -ja existent a les presons gestionades pel Ministeri d'Interior, privatitzada el 2013 pel govern de Mariano Rajoy-, també ve acompanyada per una valoració sobre "si amb les noves tecnologies vinculades a la seguretat perifèrica es poden reduir costos sense perdre efectivitat, i considerar els avantatges per a la seguretat pública que pot suposar destinar més efectius policials a la seguretat ciutadana".



Fonts del Departament de Justícia, però, desmenteixen al mateix diari que aquesta sigui la intenció del departament i ho presenten només com un document de reflexió destinat a "recollir informació i estudiar-ho". Afegeixen que "la substitució dels Mossos no està prevista".

