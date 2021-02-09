Desallotgen l'acampada dels afectats per l'incendi de la nau a Badalona

barcelona
La Guàrdia Urbana de Badalona i els Mossos d'Esquadra han desallotjat l'acampada que hi havia al solar de la nau incendiada al barri del Gorg. El consistori havia demanat una ordre judicial per fer fora les persones que dormien al terreny en tendes de campanya, després que un incendi destrossés la nau on vivien i hi morissin quatre persones. L'Ajuntament assegura que l'operatiu policial té per objectiu culminar l'enderroc de l'edifici, mentre diverses organitzacions antiracistes denuncien l'abandonament institucional de les víctimes de l'incendi i convoquen una concentració al mateix solar.
El jutjat contenciós administratiu número 4 de Badalona va enviar una interlocutòria a l'Ajuntament dijous passat i donava una setmana de termini per executar el desallotjament. Un cop fetes fora les prop de deu persones que hi havia al solar, el consistori preveu aixecar un mur per delimitar la finca. A banda dels cossos policials, durant el desallotjament també han actuat treballadors de Serveis Socials de l'Ajuntament per atendre els afectats. Les obres d'enderroc costaran 119.000 euros i les farà l'empresa Roig.
Els afectats per l'incendi, la majoria persones migrades, vivien en una nau industrial ocupada sense accés a l'aigua corrent ni a l'electricitat. De fet, el foc es va originar a partir d'una espelma. Després dels fets, centenars de persones es van manifestar per demanar "justícia" i "dignitat" pels perjudicats, però durant tot aquest temps gran part han hagut de dormir al carrer en una acampada al costat de la nau cremada.
