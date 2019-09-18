Els Mossos d'Esquadra han detingut aquest dimecres dues dones per presumpta desobediència greu i atemptat contra l'autoritat durant el desallotjament del centre ocupat Ka La Kastanya, al barri de Gràcia de Barcelona. L'edifici està situat al número 144 del carrer Torrent de les Flors, on s'ha convocat una concentració durant el matí que ha reunit a 20 persones per donar suport a aquells que estaven a dins.
Segons han informat fonts policials a Europa Press, El desallotjament ha començat a les 6.00 h d'aquest dimecres per ordre del Jutjat d'Instrucció 30 de Barcelona i s'ha tancat a les 10.00 h, després de fer fora a un total de set persones, quatre dones i tres homes. Al dispositiu, han participat deu furgons antidisturbis de la Brigada Mòbil (Brimo) i diverses patrulles de Mossos, a més de la Unitat d'Intervenció a la Muntanya i la Canina.
Les dues persones detingudes s'han penjat a les bigues del centre ocupat per evitar el desallotjament
El compte de les xarxes socials de Ka la Kastanya ha anunciat la convocatòria d'una manifestació a les 19.00 h a Fontana, al barri de Gràcia, en suport a les dues persones detingudes, que s'haurien penjat en unes bigues de fusta de la casa amb unes hamaques per evitar que les fessin fora. A més, els Mossos també han identificat cinc persones més.
Ka la Kastanya va ser ocupat el novembre de 2018 després que un altre centre social ocupat al mateix barri, Ca la Trava, fos desallotjat el passat agost.
⚡2 COMPANYES DETINGUDES. MANIFESTACIÓ A LES 19.00H EN FONTANA⚡— CSOA Ka la Kastanya 🏴🔥 (@kalakastanya) September 18, 2019
Moltes gràcies a totes pel suport, les companyes estàn a la comissaria de les Corts. Anirem informant.
Convoquem manifestació a les 19.00h en Fontana.
Que la ràbia desbordi els carrers!
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DuwxRMhfcl
