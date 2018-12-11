Desconvocada la vaga de funcionaris de dimecres arran d'un acord d'última hora

Finalment, els treballadors públics de la Generalitat de Catalunya no estaran cridats a fer vaga aquest dimecres, després que els sindicats CCOO, UGT i USOC hagin acordat desconvocar l'aturada als serveis públics i concertats arran d'un acord d'última hora assolit amb el Govern. La protesta era per reclamar un retorn més urgent de les pagues extres dels anys 2013 i 2014 als treballadors públics. La proposta de la Generalitat era que el retorn s'allargués durant vuit anys, fins el 2026. Finalment, però, el calendari s'escurçarà a la meitat i el retorn es completarà el 2022.



L'acord s'ha assolit aquest dimarts al migdia, en una reunió entre els sindicats i representants del Departament de Polítiques Digitals i Administració Pública. Ja dilluns les dues parts van trobar-se, però la reunió, de més de set hores de durada, no va servir per tancar cap pacte. A la vaga hi estaven convocades unes 250.000 persones, entre professors, personal de l'Institut Català de la Salut o dels Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat. L'acord, en concret, estableix que el 40% de la paga extra del 2013 s'abonarà el 2019, mentre que el 60% restant es pagarà el 2020. Pel que fa a la del 2014, si no es pot percebre sencera el 2021, aquell any se'n pagaria el 55% i el 45% restant quedaria pel 2022.



Paral·lelament, la reunió també ha servit per acordar reprendre negociacions entre els representants dels treballadors i l'administració per parlar a principis de l'any vinent sobre mesures de flexibilitat i conciliació de la vida familiar i laboral.



UGT, CCOO i USOC no van sumar-se a la vaga dels funcionaris del passat 29 de novembre, convocada per la IAC. Aquell dia van confluir a Barcelona les aturades dels metges d'atenció primària, els mestres i professors de tot el sistema educatiu, els estudiants universitaris i els bombers, en una protesta que va retornar la pulsió social al carrer.