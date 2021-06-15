Una desena d'alts càrrecs del Govern processats per l'1-O es neguen a declarar

És la segona de les tres citacions emeses per l'Audiència de Barcelona per una trentena d'alts càrrecs, actuals i anteriors, pel seu presumpte paper en l'organització del referèndum. Hi figuren els principals directius de la CCMA, secretaris generals, empresaris i informàtics, entre d'altres