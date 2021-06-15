Una desena d'alts càrrecs del Govern processats per l'1-O es neguen a declarar 

barcelonaActualizado:
Una desena d'alts càrrecs del Govern, actuals i anteriors, processats per l'organització de l'1-O s'han negat a declarar aquest dimarts a la tarda davant la magistrada del jutjat d'instrucció número 13 de Barcelona. Estaven citats després que l'Audiència de Barcelona ordenés a la magistrada tornar-los a prendre declaració per algunes resolucions del Tribunal Constitucional que haurien desobeït i sobre les quals encara no se'ls havia preguntat a instrucció. Estaven citats a declarar la presidenta en funcions de la CCMA, Núria Llorach, el director de TV3, Vicent Sanchís, i el president de l'ACN, Ignasi Genovès, entre d'altres.
En total, la citació és per a 28 persones, entre alts càrrecs, empresaris i informàtics
Dilluns que ve estan citats a declarar la resta de processats fins arribar a la trentena, després que la setmana passada ja ho fessin els primers encausats, entre els quals l'actual consellera de Cultura, Natàlia Garriga, exdirectora de Serveis de la Vicepresidència de la Generalitat.
En total, la citació és per a 28 persones, entre alts càrrecs de la Generalitat, empresaris, informàtics i altres, pels delictes de desobediència, prevaricació, malversació de fons públics i falsedat documental. Entre els càrrecs més coneguts hi ha també el director de Catalunya Ràdio, Saül Gordillo, l'exsecretari general de la Presidència, Joaquim Nin, el director general de Comunicació del Govern, Jaume Clotet, l'exsecretari general del Departament d’Afers Exteriors, Relacions Institucionals i Transparència, Aleix Villatoro, i el delegat de la Generalitat a Brussel·les, Amadeu Altafaj.
