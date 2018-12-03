La desfeta de Díaz a Andalusia enterra l'"efecte Sánchez" i l'acció del Govern espanyol

"Díaz, enfonsada. Sánchez, tocat". Així va resumir un dirigent socialista el balanç del resultat de les eleccions andaluses, que va tornar a portar el silenci d'una biblioteca a la seu del PSOE al carrer Ferraz, on ningú va voler aparèixer a donar explicacions o justificacions abans als mitjans de comunicació fins a la roda de premsa oficial. Si a les eleccions europees de 2014, un partit que gairebé no apareixia en les enquestes com era llavors Podem, va frustrar les perspectives del PSOE per guanyar aquells comicis; aquest diumenge una nova formació política Vox ha provocat que els socialistes puguin per primera vegada en 40 anys perdre el govern a Andalusia i recullin un dels seus majors fracassos electorals de tota la democràcia.



L'encara presidenta de la Junta d'Andalusia, Susana Díaz, ha obtingut el pitjor resultat electoral de la història del PSOE-A (33 diputats i un 28% dels vots), el que suposa perdre 14 escons i set punts, encara que va aconseguir mantenir-se com el partit més votat. Llevat que Díaz sigui capaç de formar Govern amb un tripartit que sembla pràcticament impossible, tot i que encara alguns socialistes fan comptes amb el vot exterior i poder sumar amb Ciutadans els 55 escons de la majoria absoluta, el seu futur polític té els dies comptats.

La derrota també deixa molt tocat Pedro Sánchez, ja que els primers comicis que se celebren des que va arribar a la Moncloa han suposat un pèssim resultat electoral en un feu clarament socialista i, encara que no es pugui dir que s'hagi castigat la seva acció de govern, sí que és evident que l'anomenat "efecte Sánchez" que apuntaven algunes enquestes, no ha tingut la més mínima repercussió positiva. Les càbales es van obrir la mateixa nit electoral a Ferraz sobre si això podria suposar un avançament electoral dels comicis generals, però oficialment es va insistir que això no alterarà el full de ruta que ja tenia previst Pedro Sánchez per convocar eleccions i que, segons ha dit, serà d'aquí "bastants mesos".



A més a més, el resultat pot obrir una greu crisi al PSOE andalús que podria quedar orfe de lideratge, al que se suma la pèrdua del poder autonòmic, el que no ha viscut en tota l'etapa democràtica.