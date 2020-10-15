Desnonen quatre famílies vulnerables d'un bloc al carrer Aragó, propietat d'un fons que es nega a fer lloguer social

Desnonades les quatre famílies amb sis menors que vivien al bloc d'Aragó 477, en pisos buits propietat del fons immobiliari Norvet. Hi vivien des del 2017, quan la Plataforma d'Afectats per la Hipoteca (PAH) els va ocupar per allotjar famílies en situació vulnerable. El col·lectiu denuncia que el fons s'ha negat a oferir lloguer social abans del desnonament, una condició a la qual estan obligats per llei.

El desnonament s'ha efectuat sota un fort desplegament policial, qualificat de "desproporcionat" per la regidora d'Habitatge de l'Ajuntament de Barcelona, Lucía Martín, que ha explicat que han obert un expedient sancionador al fons per negar-se al lloguer social, i ha instat la Generalitat a "assumir les seves competències en habitatge".



Desnonament de la Buenos Aires aturat

Un altre desnonament que sí que ha pogut ser aturat ha estat el de la Casa Buenos Aires, a Vallvidrera, després que s'hi concentressin desenes de persones que han impedit l'acció policial. Els concentrats han alertat de la presència de fins a una vintena de vehicles dels Mossos cap a les sis del matí. El regidor de Drets i Ciutadania de l'Ajuntament de Barcelona, Marc Serra, ha criticat a les xarxes socials l'intent de desallotjament en considerar-lo "absurd" ja que ha assegurat que l'edifici "serà expropiat per l'Ajuntament i la propietat no té cap projecte per fer-hi". Més tard, Serra ha celebrat l'anul·lació i ha instat la propietat a "asseure's a negociar de nou".