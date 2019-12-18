A poc a poc van arribant milers de persones a l’entorn del Camp Nou per participar a la mobilització convocada pel Tsunami Democràtic coincidint amb el Barça – Madrid de lliga. Per arribar als quatre punts de trobada s’han fet algunes marxes silencioses, en alguns casos amb material per denunciar la repressió policial i l’ús de bales de goma i projectils de foam per part dels antiavalots de la Policia Nacional i dels Mossos d’Esquadra, respectivament, en les protestes contra la sentència. L’entorn d’estadi està blindat per una forta presència policial, que es materialitza en 1.000 agents dels Mossos i 2.000 membres de la seguretat privada del Barça.



A les 16h, el Tsunami ha emès un comunicat de quatre punts en què recalca que per portar a terme l’acció “és imprescindible que el partit es pugui disputar i l'afició amb entrada i carnet pugui accedir a l'estadi”. A més a més, explica que s’estan repartint 100.000 cartolines entre el públic assistent al camp, que abans que arrenqui el partit s’anunciarà “de quina manera tothom el podrà veure en directe” i, finalment, es demana a les forces de seguretat “prudència, professionalitat i proporcionalitat davant de les accions de les properes hores”: També recalca que les seves accions sempre s’emmarquen en la “més estricta noviolència”.



Comença el partit de la gent. ⚽️🌊



Tothom al Camp Nou! #LaForçaDeLaGent #SpainSitAndTalk



