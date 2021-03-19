Després de vint dies, la pandèmia torna a créixer a Catalunya

L'empitjorament dels indicadors epidemiològics dels darrers dies ha donat un nou pas aquest divendres a Catalunya, ja que la velocitat de propagació de la pandèmia -o taxa Rt- ha tornat a superar l'1, després de 20 dies sense fer-ho. La dada no és menor, ja que aquest és el nivell que indica que la pandèmia està en creixement, perquè vol dir que cada positiu contagia més d'una persona. En concret, ara mateix se situa en l'1,01, dues centèsimes més que en l'anterior balanç del Departament de Salut i acumula diversos dies de pujada. També empitjora el risc de rebrot, que passa dels 190 als 192 punts.



En canvi, baixa lleugerament la incidència acumulada de casos a 14 dies, que passa de 193,6 a 191,6, mentre que en les darreres 24 hores s'han declarat 1.334 nous casos confirmats per PCR o TA. Amb tot, els casos acumulats de la darrera setmana amb dades definitives (entre el 9 i el 15 de març) són 7.165, és a dir, que tornen a superar els mil diaris de mitjana, pitjor que fa uns dies. També evoluciona negativament la positivitat de les proves, que ara és del 4,87%, dues dècimes més que ahir i s'apropa al 5% que l'OMS fixa com a topall per tenir l'epidèmia sota control.



Finalment, pel que fa la pressió assistencial hi ha 1.427 pacients Covid als hospitals, 18 més que dijous i, sobretot un més que fa una setmana, de manera que hi ha un estancament. Sí que baixen els pacients crítics, que ara són 406, 17 menys que dijous i la dada més baixa des del 3 de gener. Caldrà veure com evolucionen les xifres a partir d'ara, amb l'augment de mobilitat permès des de dilluns per a la bombolla de convivència i que, presumiblement, es notarà sobretot durant el cap de setmana.

