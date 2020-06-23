Estàs llegint: Detectat un brot de coronavirus en una residència d'avis de Lleida amb 18 positius

Detectat un brot de coronavirus en una residència d'avis de Lleida amb 18 positius

Salut va manar fer PCR a diversos usuaris del centre el passat 17 de juny després que hi haguessin persones amb simptomatologia. 13 persones amb la Covid-19 són avis mentre que les cinc restants són treballadors.

Imatge exterior de la residència Castrillon de Lleida. InfroResidencias
barcelona

públic i agències

El Departament de Salut ha confirmat aquest dilluns un brot de coronavirus a la residència d'avis Castrillón, a Lleida, que ha afectat 18 persones, 13 residents i cinc treballadors. Segons informacions publicades pel diari Segre, el passat dimecres 17 de juny es van detectar diverses persones del geriàtric amb simptomatologia, pel que Salut va ordenar fer la prova PCR a empleats i usuaris.

Atenció primària de Lleida ja està fent un reforç d'infermeria i auxiliar d'infermeria a la residència amb el suport a la sectorització i amb l'aïllament corresponent. Salut Pública també ha fet una formació específica a la plantilla per tal d'aplicar les mesures corresponents i el correcte ús d'equips de protecció individuals (EPI).

Aquest dilluns també es van detectar rebrots a les comarques del Baix Cinca i La Llitera, a la Franja de Ponent, i a la del Cinca Mitjà, totes a la província aragonesa d'Osca. Les tres van retrocedir a la fase 2 de la desescalada.

