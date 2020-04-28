Detingut un home per matar presumptament tres persones sense llar a Barcelona

Els Mossos d'Esquadra han detingut un home per la seva presumpta implicació en l'assassinat de tres persones sense llar des del 16 d'abril a Barcelona, tots amb una barra de ferro, i s'investiga la seva possible relació amb un quart cas del 18 de març, han informat fonts a Europa Press. L'arrestat és un home brasiler d'uns 35 anys que vivia en una caravana al terme municipal de Sant Cugat, segons ha informat per Twitter la periodista de la Cadena Ser Anna Punsí.

L'última mort ha tingut un lloc la nit d'aquest dilluns al carrer de Rosselló (Barcelona) i els agents han rebut l'avís a les 23 hores, segons ha informat la policia catalana. Els investigadors dels Mossos se centren a determinar si la mort d'aquesta persona pot estar relacionada amb els altres tres crims de sense llar ocorreguts a la capital catalana en les darreres setmanes.

Aquesta última víctima ha estat agredida amb una barra de ferro, i es té en compte la hipòtesi que pugui haver-hi un mateix autor que actua amb un modus operandi similar: dues de les altres víctimes també van ser colpejades amb un pal de ferro.



Hi ha dos casos pròxims en el temps, el 16 i 18 d'abril, que van ocórrer als voltants del Auditori i al carrer de Casp de Barcelona, en els quals les víctimes van ser colpejades amb una barra de ferro.

Abans, el 18 de març, va tenir lloc un altre crim al carrer de Sardenya: van assassinar a un sense sostre de 60 anys i nacionalitat espanyola acoltellant-ho, i ara s'intenta vincular aquest homicidi amb un mateix autor. Les altres dues víctimes eren un home d'origen magrebí de 27 anys (el 16 d'abril) i un home de 60 (el del 18 d'abril).