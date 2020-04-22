Estàs llegint: Detingut l'alcalde de Badalona per no respectar el confinament i conduir begut

Detingut l'alcalde de Badalona per no respectar el confinament i conduir begut

La direcció del Partit dels Socialistes de Catalunya l'ha suspès de militància aquest mateix dimarts 

20/06/2018.- El candidato socialista a la alcaldía de Badalona (Barcelona), Álex Pastor, muestra el bastón de mando tras desbancar a la alcaldesa Dolors Sabater (Guanyem Badalona en Comú) al frente del gobierno municipal con los catorce votos de PSC, PP y
Álex Pastor, en la presa de possessió del càrrec d'alcalde de Badalona, després d'haver desplaçat a l'alcaldessa Dolors Sabater (Guanyem Badalona en Comú) amb els vots del PSC, PP y Cs. EFE/Alejandro García

BARCELONA

Actualizado:

PÚBLIC I AGÈNCIES

Els Mossos d'Esquadra han detingut aquest dimarts l'alcalde de Badalona, Àlex Pastor, a l'Eixample de Barcelona, per no respectar el confinament, conduir sota els efectes de l'alcohol i atemptat a l'autoritat. 

Pastor circulava amb el seu vehicle amb evidents signes d'embriaguesa, i s'ha negat a passar pel control d'alcoholèmia.

Davant la gravetat dels fets, la direcció del seu partit, el PSC, l'ha suspès de militància de manera fulminant aquest mateix dimarts i li ha demanat que renunciï al càrrec. "Amb independència de la valoració positiva que ens mereix la seva gestió al capdavant de l'Ajuntament de Badalona, considerem que "els fets són incompatibles amb la militància socialista i l'exercici de qualsevol càrrec públic", asseguren des del partit.

"Estava molt alterat, cridant i donant cops, han indicat fonts policials consultades. Fins i tot, asseguren diferents fonts policials consultades pel diari El País, ha arribat a mossegar un dels mossos d’esquadra actuants. 

Els agents han aturat Pastor amb el seu vehicle a la vora de de les 22 h d'aquest dimarts en veure'l circular pel carrer de Consell de Cent fent esses. "No parava de repetir: sóc l'alcalde de Badalona", segons les mateixes fonts.

Pastor, de 40 anys, és alcalde de Badalona des de juny de l'any 2018. L'exalcalde i líder del PP en aquesta ciutat, Xavier Garcia Albiol, ja ha anunciat a través de xarxes socials que aquest dimecres iniciarà converses amb la resta de partits per presentar una moció de censura.

