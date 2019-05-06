Deu manifestants i un periodista investigats  per un tall a les vies de FGC de Sant Cugat

El Jutjat d'Instrucció número 7 de Rubí ha citat a declarar aquest dimecres 11 persones, entre ells un periodista, acusats de desordres públics pel tall de vies dels Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat de Catalunya (FGC) a Sant Cugat del Vallès.



El periodista del digital local El Cugatenc Jordi Pascual ha afirmat aquest dilluns que l'acusació està sustentada en l'atestat policial i que presenta "algunes incorreccions importants", com que el defineixen com a manifestant, quan estava informant dels fets. Així mateix, ha dit que l'escrit l'ubica fora de l'estació, però se'l va identificar "a l'interior, única i exclusivament amb el carnet de premsa", i ha explicat que també li van demanar dades addicionals, un número de telèfon i una direcció.

Pascual ha indicat que hi ha imatges i les mateixes notícies publicades per ell mateix que corroboren la seva versió i que, com li ha traslladat l'advocat, la seva investigació probablement tindrà "poc recorregut".



En un comunicat, els 11 investigats han apuntat que a més del periodista, "hi ha persones que no van estar presents" i han definit l'acusació al professional del mitjà de comunicació local com una vulneració al dret a la informació i un atac al periodisme.

