Dimiteix el màxim responsable de la Guàrdia Civil per desavinences amb Marlaska per cessar Pérez de los Cobos

El general Laurentino Ceña argumenta "falta de sintonia" i ha sol·licitat el relleu del càrrec després que el ministre de l'Interior cessés el coronel de Madrid per no informar-lo de la recerca de l'institut armat sobre les concentracions en el cap de setmana del 8-M.

El general Laurentino Ceña (esquerra) en una roda de premsa per informar sobre les operacions amb motiu de la Covid-19.
El general Laurentino Ceña (esquerra) en una roda de premsa per informar sobre les operacions amb motiu de la Covid-19. EFE

madrid

julia pérez

El Director Adjunt Operatiu de la Guàrdia Civil, Laurentino Ceña, ha dimitit per desavinences amb el ministre de l'Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, després que cessés aquest diumenge el coronel Diego Pérez dels Cobos per no informar-lo de la recerca judicial que realitzava l'institut armat sobre les concentracions autoritzades a Madrid el cap de setmana del 8 de març.

El general Ceña ha presentat la seva dimissió aquest mateix matí amb l'argument d'una "falta de sintonia" amb el ministre després de les últimes decisions adoptades per Marlaska i ha sol·licitat el relleu del càrrec, segons han confirmat a aquest diari fonts internes de la Guàrdia Civil.

Grande-Marlaska va cessar diumenge passat el coronel Pérez dels Cobos com a cap de la Comandància de Madrid després que es negués a informar sobre el contingut de la investigació judicialitzada sobre l'autorització de concentracions en el cap de setmana del 8 de març, dies abans de la declaració de l'estat d'alarma per la Covid-19.

El general de quatre estrelles tenia previst jubilar-se el passat 23 de març, però va acordar amb el Ministeri de l'Interior romandre en el seu càrrec fins al 5 de juny. Arrossegava diverses desavinences amb l'equip de Marlaska fins al cessament de Pérez dels Cobos, que ha estat "el detonant" de la seva decisió.

(Hi haurà ampliació).

