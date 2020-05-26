Dimiteix el màxim responsable de la Guàrdia Civil per desavinences amb Marlaska per cessar Pérez de los Cobos

El Director Adjunt Operatiu de la Guàrdia Civil, Laurentino Ceña, ha dimitit per desavinences amb el ministre de l'Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, després que cessés aquest diumenge el coronel Diego Pérez dels Cobos per no informar-lo de la recerca judicial que realitzava l'institut armat sobre les concentracions autoritzades a Madrid el cap de setmana del 8 de març.

El general Ceña ha presentat la seva dimissió aquest mateix matí amb l'argument d'una "falta de sintonia" amb el ministre després de les últimes decisions adoptades per Marlaska i ha sol·licitat el relleu del càrrec, segons han confirmat a aquest diari fonts internes de la Guàrdia Civil.

Grande-Marlaska va cessar diumenge passat el coronel Pérez dels Cobos com a cap de la Comandància de Madrid després que es negués a informar sobre el contingut de la investigació judicialitzada sobre l'autorització de concentracions en el cap de setmana del 8 de març, dies abans de la declaració de l'estat d'alarma per la Covid-19.

El general de quatre estrelles tenia previst jubilar-se el passat 23 de març, però va acordar amb el Ministeri de l'Interior romandre en el seu càrrec fins al 5 de juny. Arrossegava diverses desavinences amb l'equip de Marlaska fins al cessament de Pérez dels Cobos, que ha estat "el detonant" de la seva decisió.



(Hi haurà ampliació).

