Dimiteix el número dos del PP a Catalunya per la investigació d'una agressió sexual

barcelona
El diputat i secretari general del PP a Catalunya, Daniel Serrano, ha renunciat aquest dilluns a totes les seves funcions al partit. Així ho ha comunicat la seva formació a través d'un comunicat, on també explica que s'ha apartat de la llista electoral, on anava de número 4. El motiu és la investigació que té oberta el Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya per una presumpte agressió sexual a una companya del partit. Els populars, a través del Comitè de Drets i Garanties, han obert un expedient informatiu per aclarir tota la informació al respecte. Aquest diumenge es va saber que el tribunal té oberta la investigació des de fa diversos mesos.
Paral·lelament, Serrano ha traslladat a la direcció la seva decisió de deixar les responsabilitats "orgàniques i electorals" per preparar "la seva defensa" i poder demostrar que és "innocent". Finalitzat el termini de presentació i correcció de les candidatures, al no poder ser exclòs "formalment", el partit sosté que no prendria possessió de la seva acta després dels comicis.
