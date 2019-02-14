Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Judici 1-O Directe | Oriol Junqueras només contestarà les preguntes de les defenses

Segueix en directe la tercera jornada del judici del 'procés' que jutja el Tribunal Suprem. La sessió comença amb la declaració de l'exvicepresident de la Generalitat, principal acusat dels fets que es jutgen

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El president del Parlament, Roger Torrent (ci) i el vicepresident del Govern, Pere Aragonès (cd), entre altres, arriben al Tribunal Suprem abans de l'inici de la tercera jornada del judici del procés. EFE/Fernando Albarado.

El president del Parlament, Roger Torrent (ci) i el vicepresident del Govern, Pere Aragonès (cd), entre altres, arriben al Tribunal Suprem abans de l'inici de la tercera jornada del judici del procés. EFE/Fernando Albarado.

Oriol Junqueras, exvicepresident de la Generalitat obre aquest dijous el torn de les declaracions dels acusats al judici del procés. La compareixença del líder d'ERC, en presó provisional des del 2 de novembre de 2017, és la més esperada, ja que és considerat com el màxim responsable dels fets que es jutjaran.

ACTUALITZA EL DIRECTE AQUÍ

El Suprem manté a la presó als acusats

El Suprem denega la llibertat provisional pels acusats. "La sala entendrà que precisament del que es tractava era de garantir la seva presència al judici".

Els acusats podran declarar en català

Oriol Junqueras i la resta d'acusats podran respondre a les preguntes de la defensa i l'acusació en català. "La sala reconeix les raons de caràcter emocional de parlar en la seva pròpia llengua materna", ha expressat el president del tribunal, Manuel Marchena, a l'inici de la tercera jornada del judici contra el procés..

Junqueras no respondrà les preguntes ni de la Fiscalia ni de l'Advocacia de l'Estat

L'exvicepresident de la Generalitat només contestarà les preguntes de la seva defensa, tal com ja va informar Público. Ja s'havia anunciat que no respondria les preguntes de l'acusació particular de Vox.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas