Oriol Junqueras, exvicepresident de la Generalitat obre aquest dijous el torn de les declaracions dels acusats al judici del procés. La compareixença del líder d'ERC, en presó provisional des del 2 de novembre de 2017, és la més esperada, ja que és considerat com el màxim responsable dels fets que es jutjaran.
El Suprem manté a la presó als acusats
El Suprem denega la llibertat provisional pels acusats. "La sala entendrà que precisament del que es tractava era de garantir la seva presència al judici".
Els acusats podran declarar en català
Oriol Junqueras i la resta d'acusats podran respondre a les preguntes de la defensa i l'acusació en català. "La sala reconeix les raons de caràcter emocional de parlar en la seva pròpia llengua materna", ha expressat el president del tribunal, Manuel Marchena, a l'inici de la tercera jornada del judici contra el procés..
Junqueras no respondrà les preguntes ni de la Fiscalia ni de l'Advocacia de l'Estat
L'exvicepresident de la Generalitat només contestarà les preguntes de la seva defensa, tal com ja va informar Público. Ja s'havia anunciat que no respondria les preguntes de l'acusació particular de Vox.
Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
