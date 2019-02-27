Público
DIRECTE | Tardà, al Suprem: "Aquest judici està inspirat en la venjança"

Expliquem en directe la nova fase del judici al procés. L'expresident del Govern espanyol, Mariano Rajoy, l'exvicepresidenta Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría i l'exministre d'Hisenda Cristóbal Montoro, entre altres, explicaran davant el Suprem  què va passar a Catalunya durant el procés independentista.

El diputat d'ERC Joan Tardà, en el moment d'arribada al Tribunal Suprem. EFE/Luca Piergiovanni

Nova fase en el judici al procés. És el torn dels testimonis. L'expresident del govern espanyol Mariano Rajoy, l'exvicepresidenta Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría i l'exministre d'Hisenda Cristóbal Montoro, entre altres, explicaran davant el Suprem què va esdevenir a Catalunya durant el procés.

