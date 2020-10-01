Discoteques i sales de concert podran reobrir amb el públic assegut

Les discoteques i sales de concert de Catalunya podran reobrir. Ho podran fer amb la condició que acullin espectacles o actuacions musicals, amb el públic assegut i complint les mateixes mesures de seguretat que teatres i auditoris, com l'obligatorietat de la mascareta en tot moment. Aquesta notícia, avançada pel diari Ara, ofereix un respir a l'oci nocturn, tancat des del 24 de juliol i que des de fa setmanes alertava que no sobreviuria gaire més enllà.

Els aforaments dependran de les restriccions vigents a cada territori

El Govern està treballant en una modificació excepcional de la normativa, que permetrà que aquests locals puguin operar sota la llicència de sales de concerts, cafè teatre, cafè concert o restaurant musical. L'ús de la pista de ball, però, quedarà prohibit, per poder mantenir en tot moment la distància de seguretat.



Entre altres mesures, les sales hauran de tenir un registre amb les dades de contacte, controlar els accessos i garantir l'ús de la mascareta en tot moment. Es podrà menjar i beure, sempre que hi hagi la distància mínima de seguretat. Pel que fa als aforaments, dependran de les restriccions a cada territori. A Barcelona, la primera corona de l'àrea metropolitana, Girona, Salt, Vic, Manlleu i determinats municipis de la Noguera, no podran superar el 70% de l'aforament.

Tancaments imminents

L'Associació de Sales de Concerts de Catalunya (ASACC) va alertar a principis d'aquesta setmana que tres sales "emblemàtiques" de Barcelona tenien sobre la taula el tancament definitiu al novembre si no es revertia la mesura. Altres locals, com Apolo o Razzmatazz, també van manifestar que si no podien reobrir haurien d'abaixar la persiana en els propers mesos. L'ASACC lamentava la paradoxa que es puguin celebrar concerts en bars musicals i en teatres i auditoris, però no en sales de concerts pròpiament. Una situació que s'hauria de revertir en els propers dies amb la nova mesura del Govern.

