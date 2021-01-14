Es dispara el nombre de morts per la pandèmia amb 122 defuncions més comptabilitzades en la darrera jornada

La pandèmia continua desbocada a Catalunya amb tots els indicadors disparats però amb una especial incidència en la mortalitat en el darrer informe del Departament de Salut. Concretament s'ha informat de 122 noves morts i el total és de 17.847. La velocitat de propagació de la Covid-19, l'Rt, ha pujat a 1,32 aquest dijous, cinc centèsimes més que fa 24 hores. El risc de rebrot també puja, ho fa 39 punts, fins als 696. La incidència a 14 dies també s'incrementa i passa de 537,91 a 549,71. S'han declarat 4.397 nous casos confirmats per PCR o TA, cosa que eleva la xifra total a 409.691. El 10,97% de les proves de la darrera setmana han donat positiu. Hi ha 2.541 pacients ingressats als hospitals amb covid-19, 40 més que fa 24 hores, i 497 persones a l'UCI, 4 més. Els vacunats arriben a 105.080, 13.698 més.



El risc de rebrot era de 618 entre el 28 de desembre i el 3 de gener i puja a 696 en l'últim interval. Pel que fa a l'Rt, puja a l'1,32. La setmana anterior estava en 1,50. La incidència a 14 dies és de 549,71 entre el 4 i el 10 de gener, per sobre dels 429 de l'interval anterior (28 de desembre-3 de gener).

Pel que fa als casos confirmats per PCR o tests d'antígens (TA), en el període del 4 al 10 de gener n'hi va haver 23.228, xifra superior a l'interval anterior, quan se'n van declarar 19.252. Això situa la taxa de confirmats per PCR/TA en 300,58 per cada 100.000 habitants, per sobre del període anterior (249).



Durant l'última setmana analitzada s'han fet 142.976 proves PCR i 89.781 tests d'antígens, dels quals un 10,97% han donat positiu, per sobre de l'interval anterior (9,72%). La mitjana d'edat de les persones positives se situa en els 42,52 anys.

Des de l'inici de la pandèmia s'han confirmat 444.563 casos, dels quals 409.691 per PCR/TA. D'altra banda, s'han notificat 122 noves morts i el total acumulat és de 17.847: 11.096 en hospitals o sociosanitaris (+86), 4.415 en residències (+4), 1.015 en domicilis (+6) i 1.321 no classificats (+26).



Entre el 4 i el 10 de gener s'han declarat 422 defuncions, mentre que la setmana anterior se'n van notificar 268. En l'últim interval hi havia ingressades a l'hospital 2.408 persones. La setmana anterior, del 28 de desembre al 3 de gener, n'hi va haver 2.123.

Pel que fa a la vacunació, s'han notificat 105.080 persones que han rebut la primera dosi, 13.698 més en 24 hores.



Entre les persones que viuen en residències, s'han detectat 149 casos nous amb PCR o TA, fins a un total de 26.896. Amb la resta de proves, el número total de casos és de 29.417. En total, han mort 8.008 persones, 37 més que les declarades fa 24 hores.