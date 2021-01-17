Es disparen els pacients Covid als hospitals i les UCI, mentre el risc de rebrot i la taxa Rt segueixen a l'alça

Un dia més, males dades epidemiològiques a Catalunya. Els principals indicadors de la Covid-19 empitjoren i, a més a més, creixen amb molta força tant els pacients Covid als hospitals com les persones que estan ingressades a les unitats de cures intensives amb la malaltia. En concret, ara mateix els centres hospitalaris tenen 2.630 pacients amb coronavirus, el que suposa 133 més que en l'anterior balanç del Departament de Salut. Per trobar una dada similar cal anar més de dos mesos enrere, a l'11 de novembre. Les UCI ja sumen 548 persones amb la malaltia, 23 més que dissabte. És l'increment més destacat de la darrera setmana i una xifra inèdita des del 18 de novembre, quan s'estava al pic de pressió assistencial de la segona onada.



El risc de rebrot s'apropa als 800 punts, amb 794, 17 més que dissabte, un volum que no s'assolia des de finals d'octubre. A més a més, la velocitat de propagació de l'epidèmia o taxa Rt tampoc es frena i ja és d'1,39 -una centèsima més-, de manera que cada 100 positius contagien 139 persones més.



La incidència acumulada de casos a 14 dies per 100.000 habitants també creix i és ja de 596, vuit més. Paral·lelament, les darreres 24 hores s'han comunicat 2.490 nous casos i 81 noves morts, de manera que les víctimes a Catalunya des de l'inici de la pandèmia ja superen les 18.000 (18.012). Les persones vacunades superen les 140.000, després que durant dissabte es frenés el ritme de més de 10.000 dosis necessàries que s'havien posat la resta de dies de la setmana.

