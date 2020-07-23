Es disparen els positius de coronavirus, amb gairebé 2.000 nous contagis

barcelona
Catalunya ha sumat 1.949 casos nous de coronavirus, segons el nou comunicat del Departament de Salut. Del total, un 66% dels contagis s'han registrat a Barcelona i les dues regions metropolitanes, mentre que el 17,5% dels casos són del Segrià. Aquest increment quasi triplica el nombre de positius comunicat el dia anterior, després que aquest dimecres se n'anunciessin 721, una xifra que ja era superior a la de dimarrts. Des de l'inici de la pandèmia s'han confirmat 86.891 casos a Catalunya. Aquests registres dispara la corba cap a l'alça després d'un cap de setmana i un inici de setmana amb menys notificacions, quelcom habitual, ja que es triguen uns dies més a sumar-los al còmput general.
Segons les dades facilitades pel departament de Salut, Barcelona ha registrat 566 casos nous i la regió metropolitana sud, 433. La regió metropolitana nord se segueix mantenint al marge del focus més calent tot i que també suma 298 positius. A Girona, amb el brot de Figueres destacat, s'han notificat 119 positius, mentre que a Lleida la xifra de contagis nous puja fins al 413, dels quals 343 són del Segrià.
A més a més, s'ha notificat la mort de nou persones i la xifra de difunts des de l'inici de la pandèmia ja suma 12.661 persones.
