Es disparen els positius registrats en 24 hores fins als 1.480 casos, més del doble que el darrer registre

barcelona
Catalunya ha registrat un augment de 1.480 nous casos de la Covid-19 confirmats per PCR, més del doble dels informats dimecres, elevant la xifra total als 111.641, segons l'últim balanç del Departament de Salut. La xifra de casos amb totes les proves és de 134.185 (1.589 més en les últimes hores). D'aquesta manera, es disparen els positius respecte al dimecres, superant el doble dels registrats fa 24 hores (627). Des de l'inici de la pandèmia han mort 13.051 persones, 6 més respecte al darrer balanç. Per altra banda, els hospitals sumen 684 pacients ingressats, 36 menys respecte a l'última actualització. D'aquests, 126 estan a l'UCI (2 més).
Un altre indicador, el risc de rebrot, posa més alarmes sobre Catalunya, tot i que marca una tendència a la baixa. Després d'apropar-se perillosament 200 punts durant la darrera setmana d'agost i anar descendint durant els últims tres dies, aquest dijous es manté en 186,05, un punt més que dimecres. Per altra banda, l'índex de la velocitat de propagació del virus (Rt) també es manté constant amb una lleugera baixada d'1,01 a l'1.
