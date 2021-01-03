Estàs llegint: Es disparen la velocitat de propagació i el risc de rebrot a Catalunya

Público
Público
coronavirus Catalunya

Es disparen la velocitat de propagació i el risc de rebrot a Catalunya

La velocitat de propagació de la Covid-19 ha pujat a 1,11 i el risc de rebrot ha augmentat 54 punts, arribant a 422. Els ingressos als hospitals també continuen en creixement amb 1.940 pacients.

Un dels boxs de l'UCI de l'hospital Santa Caterina de Salt amb un pacient ingressat per coronavirus.
Un dels boxs de l'UCI de l'hospital Santa Caterina de Salt amb un pacient ingressat per coronavirus. IAS / ACN

barcelona

públic i acn

Els principals indicadors de l'epidèmia continuen perillosament a l'alça el primer cap de setmana del 2021. La velocitat de propagació de la Covid-19 a Catalunya (Rt), ha pujat a 1,11, nou centèsimes més que fa 24 hores, segons l'últim balanç del Departament de Salut. D'altra banda, el risc de rebrot ha augmentat 54 punts, arribant a 422. A més, la incidència a 14 dies de casos per 100.000 habitants puja de 377,17, a 394,87. En aquest sentit, s'han declarat 1.470 nous casos confirmats. És una xifra inferior a la detectada aquest dissabte i als darrers dies del 2020, però cal contemplar que en ser cap de setmana les xifres arriben amb retard. S'ha notificat 45 noves morts, arribant al total de 17.191 defuncions.

En paral·lel, la pressió asistencial continua pujant, ja que hi ha 1.940 malalts Covid-19 als hospitals, 81 més que ahir. Pel que fa a l'UCI, hi ha 385 persones, 12 més que fa 24 hores. Fins ara s'han vacunat 7.774 persones, només el 10% de les 60.000 dosis de la vacuna rebudes contra la Covid-19. Salut ho atribueix a un retard en l'arribada de les neveres que la farmacèutica Pfizer recomana per transportar els vaccins i a la lentitud en rebre les autoritzacions per ser vacunat.

Etiquetas
EL QUINZE 62

selección público