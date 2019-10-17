Diverses entitats de l'òrbita independentista i contra la repressió han signat un manifest de rebuig a "l'espiral de violència" i per cridar a la "mobilització no-violenta". La declaració, presentada aquest dijous a la tarda a la seu de LaFede.cat, es reafirma en el "rebuig a la sentència que comporta penes de presó injustificades contra polítics i activistes que sempre han rebutjat la violència" i que "criminalitza la mobilització"



Tanmateix, fan una defensa de la "mobilització ciutadana de caire pacífic", que asseguren ha estat "la característica de totes les mobilitzacions durant aquests anys". En el text, consideren que el motiu pel qual hi ha gent que està qüestionant la mobilització no violenta pot ser a causa del "bloqueig, la frustració, la intensificació de la repressió i la sensació de manca de sortides". Tot i això, creuen que "iniciar una dinàmica de caire violent suposaria una espiral perillosa" que pot generar "danys irreparables" i que pot implicar "incrementar els nivells de patiment i sofriment".

A banda de rebutjar la violència "èticament", les entitats signants consideren que usar-la "no suposaria cap avenç en l'alliberament de la gent empresonada ni en la resolució del conflicte", sinó que podria "incrementar la dinàmica repressiva" i el "patiment" de molta gent.



Per aquests motius, rebutgen "qualsevol acció de violència policial" com les que s'han vist aquests dies, així com les detencions dels darrers dies, prenent "mesures d'excepcionalitat totalment contràries a la proporcionalitat, a la presumpció d'innocència i a les garanties jurídiques". A més, també es mostren en desacord amb "els disturbis i aldarulls provocats aquests darrers dies" que asseguren mai ha caracteritzat el moviment.



El text, que l'ha llegit l'exdiputada de la CUP Gabriela Serra, l'impulsen les principals entitats independentistes, l'ANC i Òmnium Cutural, però també organitzacions per l'acció no violenta com Fundipau, En peu de pau o Novact, el centre Irídia, l'observatori DESC, CIEMEN, Entrepobles, i altres agents del teixit social català com Minyons Escoltes i Guies de Catalunya, la Unió de Pagesos, el Consell Nacional de la Joventut.