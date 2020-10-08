Diversos municipis cremen fotos del rei en protesta per la seva visita a Barcelona

Catalunya, com cada cop que el rei Felip VI la visita des de fa tres anys, respon al monarca amb protestes. Un dia abans de l'arribada del rei espanyol a Barcelona, l'Assemblea Nacional Catalana (ANC) ha convocat aquest dijous al vespre concentracions davant els ajuntaments d’arreu del territori per fer una crema popular de fotos del rei. "Tornarem a deixar clar que tan sols l’alliberament nacional ens permetrà deslligar-nos d’un règim injust i triturador de drets fonamentals. Només la independència aturarà la repressió!", ha assegurat l'ANC en un comunicat.



El monarca vindrà aquest divendres a la capital catalana a l'entrega de premis de la Barcelona New Economic Week, juntament amb el president espanyol, Pedro Sánchez. Davant d'aquest anunci, l'ANC, Òmnium Cultural, el CDR Barcelonès i altres entitats, han convocat diverses manifestacions. En el cas de l'Assemblea, han emmarcat les protestes sota el lema "Ni rei ni corona: independència".

En un clima polític on els jutjats criminalitzen l'independentisme, l'Assembla ha recordat que el Tribunal Europeu de Drets Humans té sentenciat que aquesta acció és legal i s’empara dins la llibertat d’expressió. Tot i que no han estat concentracions massives, els llocs on hi ha hagut més manifestants han estat Barcelona -a la convocatòria de la plaça Sant Jaume-, Girona - on han cremat una figura gegant del rei de cap per avall-, Terrassa, Reus o Cerdanyola del Vallès.

També s'han celebrat protestes a terme a Vilanova i la Geltrú, Roda de Ter, Sabadell, Montcada i Reixac, Montmeló, Tarragona, Riudoms, Moià, Figueres, Caldes d'Estrac, Granollers, Lluçanès, Tàrrega, Campdevànol, Balaguer, Mataró, Torredembarra i Sant Sadurní d'Anoia, entre altres.