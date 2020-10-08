Estàs llegint: Diversos municipis cremen fotos del rei en protesta per la seva visita a Barcelona

Diversos municipis cremen fotos del rei en protesta per la seva visita a Barcelona

L'ANC ha convocat aquesta acció un dia abans de la visita del monarca, que assistirà a l'entrega de premis de la Barcelona New Economic Week amb el president espanyol. Barcelona, Girona, Terrassa, Reus o Cerdanyola del Vallès han estat els municipis on s'hi han concentrat més manifestants. 

Manifestants cremen fotos de Felip VI arreu de Catalunya. ANC.
barcelona

públic

Catalunya, com cada cop que el rei Felip VI la visita des de fa tres anys, respon al monarca amb protestes. Un dia abans de l'arribada del rei espanyol a Barcelona, l'Assemblea Nacional Catalana (ANC) ha convocat aquest dijous al vespre concentracions davant els ajuntaments d’arreu del territori per fer una crema popular de fotos del rei.  "Tornarem a deixar clar que tan sols l’alliberament nacional ens permetrà deslligar-nos d’un règim injust i triturador de drets fonamentals. Només la independència aturarà la repressió!", ha assegurat l'ANC en un comunicat

El monarca vindrà aquest divendres a la capital catalana a l'entrega de premis de la Barcelona New Economic Week, juntament amb el president espanyol, Pedro Sánchez. Davant d'aquest anunci, l'ANC, Òmnium Cultural, el CDR Barcelonès i altres entitats, han convocat diverses manifestacions. En el cas de l'Assemblea, han emmarcat les protestes sota el lema "Ni rei ni corona: independència". 

En un clima polític on els jutjats criminalitzen l'independentisme, l'Assembla ha recordat que el Tribunal Europeu de Drets Humans té sentenciat que aquesta acció és legal i s’empara dins la llibertat d’expressió. Tot i que no han estat concentracions massives, els llocs on hi ha hagut més manifestants han estat Barcelona -a la convocatòria de la plaça Sant Jaume-, Girona - on han cremat una figura gegant del rei de cap per avall-, Terrassa, Reus o Cerdanyola del Vallès.

També s'han celebrat protestes a terme a Vilanova i la Geltrú, Roda de Ter, Sabadell, Montcada i Reixac, Montmeló, Tarragona, Riudoms, Moià, Figueres, Caldes d'Estrac, Granollers, Lluçanès, Tàrrega, Campdevànol, Balaguer, Mataró, Torredembarra i Sant Sadurní d'Anoia, entre altres.

