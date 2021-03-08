Diversos talls viaris en les primeres mobilitzacions feministes del 8-M

barcelona
La jornada del 8-M, el Dia Internacional de les Dones, ha arrencat a Catalunya amb mobilitzacions en nombrosos punts del territori que han provocat alguns talls viaris. Per exemple, al voltant d'un centenar de dones ha tallat l'avinguda Meridiana de Barcelona a l’altura de la Sagrera al voltant de les 7h del matí, el que ha generat llargues cues de vehicles. Al voltant de les 8h l'acció -que ha consistit en l'ocupació d'un pas de vianants a l'avinguda- s'ha aixecat i la mobilització s'ha traslladat fins a la plaça Eivissa, al barri d'Horta, a través del passeig Maragall.
Al campus de la UAB prop d'un centenar de persones s'han concentrat en suport a la vaga feminista. Les concentrades han passat la nit al centre universitari, i a primera hora s'han mobilitzat per barrar els accessos utilitzant els contenidors que hi ha repartits per les facultats. D'aquesta manera, han tallat els carrers d'accés per a vianants a l'estació dels Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat (FGC) o l'entrada des de l'autopista AP-7 a través de l'Eix Central, on de manera preventiva s'hi han desplegat diverses unitats dels Mossos d'Esquadra davant d'un eventual intent de tall de l'autopista. Es preveu que la protesta s'allargui fins el migdia.
La mobilització la convoca el Sindicat d'Estudiants dels Països Catalans (SEPC) i compta amb la participació de la Coordinadora d'Assemblees de Facultats (CAF). El conjunt d'accions han arrencat a les 7.00 h a la plaça Cívica, on s'ha llegit un manifest. "L'objectiu és trencar la normalitat per denunciar el sistema capitalista i patriarcal", assenyala Cristina Cambó, portaveu del SEPC a la UAB. L'acció a la universitat busca reclamar que els plans docents incloguin l'òptica feminista, treballant la tasca de prevenció d'agressions masclistes i "defensar la vida".
