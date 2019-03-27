El Doctor Music Festival descarta els Pirineus i se celebrarà a Montmeló

Després d'un temps d'incertesa, finalment, el Doctor Music Festival no es farà a Escalarre (Pallars Sobirà), a la Vall d'Àneu, i es traslladarà al circuit de Montmeló, segons informacions de TV3. El debat sobre la ubicació de l'esdeveniment es va encetar a causa dels dubtes sobre l'espai dels concerts, que podria ser un terreny inundable. Sembla que l'Agència Catalana de l'Aigua hauria confirmat aquesta hipòtesi, tot i que encara no ha transcendit si ha estat aquest el motiu pel qual ja s'ha pres una decisió.



Feia un mes i mig que els responsables del festival buscaven una alternativa a Escalarre per emplaçar-hi el Doctor Music Festival, que ara ha trobat el seu lloc al Vallès Oriental. El contracte encara no està firmat però previsiblement ho estarà les pròximes setmanes. Aquest canvi retoca l'essència d'un festival històric, que data d'ara fa 24 anys, i que aquest 2019 el promotor Neo Sala vol rescatar.



L'altra cara de la moneda és l'impacte negatiu que tindrà aquest canvi a les comarques dels Pirineus lleidatans, en especial pel que fa a les reserves hoteleres entorn de l'esdeveniment, moltes d'elles ja aparaulades amb els hotels de la zona. S'hi esperaven 55.000 persones diàries i la productora tenia reservades 1.500 places hoteleres per a personal i artistes.



A Montmeló, el festival passa de quatre a tres dies, del 12 al 14 de juliol. Serà un dels muntatges musicals més grans d'Europa amb un escenari de més de 125 metres. El que no ha variat és el cartell: Rosalía, Primal Scream, The Sisters of Mercy, King Crimson i un homenatge a Frank Zappa en versió holograma inclòs.