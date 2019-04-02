El Doctor Music Festival es trasllada definitivament al circuit de Montmeló

El Doctor Music Festival es trasllada finalment al circuit de Montmeló, al Vallès Oriental, i no se celebrarà a Escalarre (Pallars Sobirà), com estava previst inicialment. El promotor de l'esdeveniment cultural, Neo Sala, ha confirmat aquest canvi dies després que transcendís que l'organització s'ho estava plantejant a causa dels riscos d'inundació de la zona on s'havia d'instal·lar el certamen, segons assenyalaven informes de l'Agència Catalana de l'Aigua (ACA). Sala ha valorat que aquests estudis feien una '"interpretació exagerada" de la realitat.



El promotor ha explicat que el festival està molt agraït als alcaldes del Pallars i ha convocat als habitants de la comarca, uns 8.000 veïns, a assistir gratuïtament al festival com a "gest" al territori. El canvi d'ubicació deixarà l'entorn d'Escalarre sense l'impacte econòmic previst per complir amb les necessitats de l'esdeveniment, com ara les 1.500 places hoteleres reservades per a personal tècnic o el consum de les 55.000 persones diàries que s'hi esperaven.



Els alcaldes de la comarca ja han anunciat que estudien demandar el Govern per danys i perjudicis per no autoritzar el festival. Demanaran tenir accés a l'expedient per encarregar-ne un informe contradictori extern, així com estudien deixar de pagar el cànon de l'aigua a l'ACA com a mesura de protesta, tot i que, de moment, aquesta acció ha quedat posposada pels inconvenients que podia generar a l'admiistració.



El cartell, però, es mantindrà intacte, tot i que es comprimirà la programació en tres dies. Formacions com Smashing Pumpkins i Parquet Courts hauran de canviar de jornada la seva actuació. El festival ha anunciat les novetats de Johnny Marr, Texas, La Iaia, i El Petit de Cal Eril a un cartell que ja compta amb The Strokes, Rosalía, Sopa de Cabra, Underworld, King Crimson i The Good The Bad and The Queen, entre altres.