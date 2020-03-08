Dolors Bassa acceptarà la petició d'indult presentada per UGT per sortir de la presó

barcelona
L'exconsellera de Treball Dolors Bassa ha assegurat que acceptarà la petició d'indult presentada per la UGT per sortir de la presó en el cas que li concedeixin: "Que el grup de gent amb qui havia treballat em demani l'indult em sembla fantàstic i l¡acceptaré de seguida ". En una entrevista al programa de TV3 Preguntes Freqüents recollida per Europa Press, Bassa ha descartat que sigui indispensable que ella estigui a la presó per solucionar el conflicte català, i ha subratllat que la seva prioritat és sortir perquè podrà fer "més feina al carrer que a la presó".
Ha sostingut que a la taula de diàleg entre governs s'ha de demanar l'amnistia, perquè considera que és "un punt zero de començar a negociar". Preguntada per les paraules de l'eurodiputada de JxCat Clara Ponsatí sobre el diàleg, Bassa ha dit que la taula "no és un engany", sinó que és el que sempre ha demanat l'independentisme.
"Que doni resultat o no, ja ho veurem. Però és una oportunitat que no la podem deixar passar", ha insistit l'exconsellera, que ha sostingut que anteriorment no es va dialogar perquè a l'altra banda no hi havia ningú. Sobre el referèndum, Bassa ha dit que es va fer el que s'havia de fer "en aquell moment", però ha reconegut que, sabent el que sap ara, faria les coses de manera diferent.
