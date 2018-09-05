Público
Una dona denuncia els Mossos per les càrregues durant una manifestació contra la presència del rei

Com a resultat de l'acció policial, la dóna va ser hospitalitzada amb un trencament de tíbia a l'Hospital Sant Pau, segons informen fonts d'Alerta Solidària. L'organització d'advocats destaca l'admissió a tràmit de la denúncia que consideren poc usual en casos on queden implicats els cossos policials. 

Càrregues de Mossos d'Esquadra durant les mobilitzacions del 25 de febrer contra la presència del rei Felip VI al Mobile World Congress de Barcelona.

La alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, y Felipe VI se saludan en el Mobile World Congress. Febrero de 2018. AJUNTAMENT BARCELONA

El Jutjat d'Instrucció número 5 de Barcelona ha admés la denúncia d'una dona que el passat 25 de febrer va ser presumptament agredida pels Mossos d'Esquadra durant les protestes contra la presència del rei Felip VI al Mobile World Congress de Barcelona. Fonts d'Alerta Solidària expliquen que la denunciant va rebre una càrrega policial quan els agents feien de barrrera al Palau de la Música i practicaven "encerclaments de manifestants a centenars metres de distància". La dona va ser traslladada a l'Hospital de Sant Pau amb una fractura a la tíbia i altres afectacions, i va haver de ser intervinguda quirúrgicament dies després.

L'organització d'advocats considera excessiva la càrrega policial durant aquella mobilització i destaca l'admissió de la denúncia contra el cos de policia que, segons expliquen, "de manera ordinària arxiva sistemàticament" quan es produeixen aquest tipus de situacions. La denúncia s'ha sustentat amb imatges i gravacions que s'han recollit gràcies a la col·laboració ciutadana a través de les xarxes socials.

Podeu consultar la denúncia aquí:

