Desenes de persones s’han concentrat aquest dimecres al matí a l’entrada de la Ciutat de la Justícia per denunciar “l’intent de criminalitzar” el moviment en defensa del dret de l’habitatge. L’acció, convocada pel Sindicat de Llogateres i l’Oficina d’Habitatge Popular de Gràcia, s’ha portat a terme malgrat la puja i s’ha portat a terme arran de la imputació de quatre membres del moviment, denunciats per “coaccions i amenaces” per un propietari. En concret, els denunciats són Jaime Palomera, un dels portaveus del Sindicat, el Pablo, membre de l’Oficina d’Habitatge Popular de Gràcia, i el Juan i la Lívia, llogaters que formen part de les dues organitzacions.



Els fets que investiguen el jutge es remunten a l’abril quan, segons la versió dels activistes, el propietari va negar-se a negociar el preu d’un lloguer en què s’acabava el contracte i poc després va denunciar per “coaccions i amenaces” els llogaters i els dos membres esmentats de les organitzacions. En un comunicat conjunt, els dos moviments subratllen que “la negociació i l’entesa han sigut sempre les nostres màximes a l’hora de defensar el dret a l’habitatge davant de tota mena de propietaris” i que això “ha permès que en els últims tres anys que més de 1.000 famílies organitzades no hagin hagut de marxar de casa i s’hagi pogut arribar a acord amb les propietats”.



🔴Comunicat



A judici per intentar negociar un contracte de lloguer?



Contra la criminalització del moviment en defensa de l'habitatge demà totes a la Ciutat de la Justícia✊#JoTambéDefensolHabitatge pic.twitter.com/Pby25HD39A — Sindicat de Llogateres i Llogaters (@SindicatLloguer) December 3, 2019

El text també esmenta que els “multipropietaris mitjans i grans” són un gruix molt important de “rendistes amb pràctiques abusives i que exerceixen una pressió molt forta sobre els llogaters de Barcelona”. “Parlem d’especuladors amb molts habitatges que no només viuen dels nostres sous, sinó que no tenen cap mena d’empatia cap a milers de persones que pateixen la bombolla dels lloguers”, afegeix el document. Més enllà d’insistir en la necessitat de canvis legals per garantir el dret a l’habitatge, el comunicat denuncia que amb aquest procés “es judicialitza” la defensa d’un dret fonamental i que tot plegat representa un “atac al dret de negociació”.