Economia descarta avalar els afectats per les fiances del Tribunal de Comptes fins a disposar d'una entitat bancària

El Govern descarta avalar directament als més de trenta exalts càrrecs de la Generalitat dels governs d'Artur Mas i de Carles Puigdemont que aquest dimecres han de dipositar fiances multimilionàries al Tribunal de Comptes, que va descartar ampliar el termini de 15 dies per fer-ho. La Generalitat va crear un fons governamental de 10 milions d'euros per evitar els embargaments, però aquest dimarts, el conseller d'Economia, Jaume Giró, ha informat que el Govern no avalarà als afectats fins a disposar d'una entitat bancària. Per ara, les que han estat contactades han rebutjat la proposta, com ja va avançar Públic. Així, els afectats seran embargats si no avalen personalment aquest dimecres.

Durant la roda de premsa posterior al Consell Executiu, Giró ha descartat l'aval directe de l'Institut Català de Finances (ICF), malgrat aquesta opció es contempla al decret de creació del fons de risc, per no posar en perill els funcionaris. "He decidit no sotmetre cap dels professionals a donar curs a una operació que provocaria angoixa, inquietud i por, a ells i a les famílies", ha afirmat.



"Es tracta d'una operació tènica que no té risc financer, jurídic ni comercial", ha remarcat. El conseller no ha volgut confirmar-ho, però segons ha pogut saber Públic el Govern negocia ara amb entitats financeres estrangeres després de la negativa d'aquelles que tenen més presència al país.

A l'espera que el Govern trobi entitat bancària, es busquen fórmules perquè l'embargament sigui el menor possible en colaboració amb la Caixa de Solidaritat. Els partits independentistes han demanat a les bases col·laboració per fer front almenys a part dels 5,4 milions exigits a 34 exalts càrrecs per l'Acció Exterior de la Generalitat, entre els quals Carles Puigdemont, Oriol Junqueras, Artur Mas, els exconsellers Andreu Mas-Colell i Francesc Homs, i Albert Royo, exsecretari general del Diplocat.

