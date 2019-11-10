Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Eleccions 10 de novembre ERC i el PSC es disputen a Catalunya, la CUP irromprà al Congrés amb 3 o 4 diputats i Cs s’estavella, segons el sondeig de TV3

El PSOE s'imposaria a l'Estat, però patiria un retrocés respecte els 123 diputats actuals i es quedaria entre els 114 i els 119. Vox seria tercera força amb entre 56 i 59. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imatge del sondeig de TV3 en clau a Catalunya.

Imatge del sondeig de TV3 en clau a Catalunya.

El PSOE guanyaria les eleccions espanyoles, però amb un retrocés significatiu respecte els resultats del 28 d'abril, mentre que el PP es consolidaria com a segona força i Vox seria, problablement, la gran notícia de la nit, ja que es convertiria en la tercera formació del Congrés i s'aproparia als 60 escons. Aquestes són algunes de les principals conclusions del sondeig a peu d'urna publicat a les 20h per TV3 i Catalunya Ràdio.

A nivell català, ERC i PSC es disputen la victòria, mentre que la CUP irrompria al Congrés amb 3 i 4 diputats i Cs s'estavellaria, en caura de 5 a 2 diputats. PP i Vox guanyarien un escó cadascun i passarien d'un a dos diputats. ERC cauria dels 15 escons actuals a entre 13 i 14, mentre que el PSC mantindria els 12 actuals i podria arribar als 13. JxCat i En Comú es disputarien la tercera força. Els primers tindrien entre 6 i 7 escons, mentre que els comuns es mourien entre els 5 i els 7. 

A l'Estat, el PSOE de 123 a entre 114 i 119 escons; mentre el PP passaria dels 66 a una franja d'entre 85 i 90. Vox creixeria de 24 a entre 56 i 59, mentre que Unidas Podemos cauria dels 42 a una forquilla que va dels 30 als 34. El PNB n'obtindria 6 o 7, EH BIldu 3 o 4, Más País només n'aconseguiria 3.

La distribució d'escons al Congrés que ofereix el sondeig de TV3.

La distribució d'escons al Congrés que ofereix el sondeig de TV3.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas