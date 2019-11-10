El PSOE guanyaria les eleccions espanyoles, però amb un retrocés significatiu respecte els resultats del 28 d'abril, mentre que el PP es consolidaria com a segona força i Vox seria, problablement, la gran notícia de la nit, ja que es convertiria en la tercera formació del Congrés i s'aproparia als 60 escons. Aquestes són algunes de les principals conclusions del sondeig a peu d'urna publicat a les 20h per TV3 i Catalunya Ràdio.
A nivell català, ERC i PSC es disputen la victòria, mentre que la CUP irrompria al Congrés amb 3 i 4 diputats i Cs s'estavellaria, en caura de 5 a 2 diputats. PP i Vox guanyarien un escó cadascun i passarien d'un a dos diputats. ERC cauria dels 15 escons actuals a entre 13 i 14, mentre que el PSC mantindria els 12 actuals i podria arribar als 13. JxCat i En Comú es disputarien la tercera força. Els primers tindrien entre 6 i 7 escons, mentre que els comuns es mourien entre els 5 i els 7.
A l'Estat, el PSOE de 123 a entre 114 i 119 escons; mentre el PP passaria dels 66 a una franja d'entre 85 i 90. Vox creixeria de 24 a entre 56 i 59, mentre que Unidas Podemos cauria dels 42 a una forquilla que va dels 30 als 34. El PNB n'obtindria 6 o 7, EH BIldu 3 o 4, Más País només n'aconseguiria 3.
